Construction Begins on Argentinian Circuit

New $100million track prepares for Formula One

Posted December 21 2011 view comments

After the success of the Indian Grand Prix this year, and the new circuit in Austin scheduled to be ready in time for the 2012 season, we could be set to have another new circuit on the Formula One calendar by 2014.

