Anticipation Building Ahead Of British Grand Prix

This weekend sees the road show that is Formula One stop off in Northamptonshire, as the ninth round of the world championship comes to Silverstone, and British fans will be hoping to see a home-grown driver on top of the podium come Sunday afternoon.



Both McLaren drivers Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button will be wanting to get onto the podium, but lets not forget there is a Scot in the paddock as well, with Force India’s Paul di Resta currently preparing for what he has called his “biggest race so far” in Formula One.



Hamilton took victory back in 2008, before the recent redevelopment of the track, while Button is yet to finish on the podium and di Resta is still yet to do a racing lap of the Northamptonshire circuit.



There is a big job in front of the three British drivers to make the podium, at the very least, with the Red Bull of Sebastian Vettel being in such dominant form so far this season, taking an 89-point lead to Silverstone, but Hamilton for one hasn’t given up hope of winning the championship, despite admitting it is a very unlikely prospect at present.



Hamilton told the media this week “I know what we’re up against but nothing is impossible. What we really want is a one-two; I think that would do for the British fans and the support we’ve had from them means they certainly deserve it. Hopefully one day there will be a younger version of me at Silverstone looking up at a photo of myself and Jenson side by side on the podium.”



Jenson Button is just hoping to make the podium this year, after making 11 unsuccessful attempts so far. The new pit and paddock complex at Silverstone are now fully open and were unveiled prior to the British round of the MotoGP championship last month and received some great reviews from riders and technicians.



The only drivers to have won a race, other than Vettel, are Button and Hamilton, so what better place for the two of them to beat the runaway leader than at their home Grand Prix. In recent years, the track has been redesigned, so many drivers will be going into the race with similar amounts of experience, meaning Button and Hamilton may already have one up on the German.





