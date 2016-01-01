Button Wins At 200th Grand Prix

While Jenson Button’s hopes of winning the drivers’ championship remain as slim as the chances of Lewis Hamilton having an event-free Grand Prix, the Englishman is setting himself a personal target for the remainder of the season – finish ahead of Sebastian Vettel.



Button celebrated his 200th Grand Prix in style in Hungary this weekend, finishing three seconds ahead of Vettel, to take the top step on the podium at the same track that he recorded his very first victory back in 2006.



The McLaren driver, who had failed to finish in his previous two races, admits that the season is probably over in terms of winning a second drivers’ championship, but he just has “to beat Seb in every race from now on, and go out and try to do just that.”



In very testing conditions, Button showed his mastery of the damp track to not only hold off the challenges of the likes of Hamilton and Vettel, but to pass both in the process of taking the win, having started from third place on the grid and having several battles into the corner with both his team mate and the championship leading Red Bull driver.



Fernando Alonso finished in third place, sandwiched between Vettel and Hamilton – who was forced to take a drive through penalty after making what was deemed to be a “dangerous manoeuvre.” Hamilton lost the front end of his McLaren entering a corner, causing him to spin. He then span his car around to get back to facing the right way up the track, forcing Paul di Resta to run off the track.



The race was also affected by tyre choices in the damp conditions. Both Hamilton and Button were told to come in and change to the softer tyres – something Hamilton did and the race winner did not. Which may have contributed to Hamilton’s spin.



Despite the drive through penalty, Hamilton was able to overtake Red Bull’s Mark Webber to take fourth place – scant consolation for what could have been a third, and second successive, race victory of the season.