Champagne on ice for Vettel

The champagne has been put on ice for reigning world champion Sebastian Vettel, who still needs one more point to wrap up the 2011 championship despite winning his ninth race of the season at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver’s lead now stands at a massive 124 points with just 125 left on the table following the race at the Marina Bay circuit, and the German could clinch the title next time out at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The only driver who can catch him is Jenson Button, who finished second in Singapore ahead of Vettel’s teammate Mark Webber. Spaniard Fernando Alonso came home fourth while Lewis Hamilton recovered from a drive-through penalty for his part in a collision with Felipe Massa to finish fifth, ahead of another Brit, Paul di Resta.

Vettel, who took the pole position for the race, burst away off the line, opening up a 12-second lead over the chasing pack before the first round of pit stops, then never looked back in what was another dominant display by the man set to become the youngest back-to-back champion.

A safety car was introduced after 30 laps as Michael Schumacher caught the back of Sergio Perez and collided with the wall, the only point in which Vettel was slowed down in the race. Button did record the fastest lap in the closing stages, reigning in the German but he still finished two seconds clear of the McLaren.

