Construction Begins on Argentinian Circuit

After the success of the Indian Grand Prix this year, and the new circuit in Austin scheduled to be ready in time for the 2012 season, we could be set to have another new circuit on the Formula One calendar by 2014.

Last week a ceremony was held 100km outside Buenos Aires in Argentina, to unveil plans for a new racing circuit capable of hosting F1 races, bringing the sport back to the country for the first time since 1998.

At present, there is only one race in South America on the calendar, taking place at Interlagos in Brazil as the final round in the championship, but there have previously been 20 races in Argentina, with Michael Schumacher winning the latest – almost 14 years ago.

John Rhodes, the Associate Principal of the designers Populous, who also re-designed the British Grand Prix circuit at Silverstone, said “The key is to offer a category one circuit. Once the facility is there, then it’s down to a promoter. The issue is to have a high performance circuit capable of holding a MotoGP then adding the necessary requirements for a Formula One race.”

The circuit will be completed in two phases, starting with a 3.1km track as well as a 4x4 off-road circuit and team garages, which is due to be completed within 14 months, with the second stage extending the track to 4.7km, making it eligible for a license from the Formula One governing body.

There is already an Argentinian Grand Prix scheduled for the 2013 MotoGP season – the motorcycling equivalent of F1 – where the governing body will be looking on with interest.

