Ecclestone Ready to Axe US Grand Prix

The 2012 United States Grand Prix at the new Circuit of the Americas is on the brink of being axed according to Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone. The news comes on the back of details released by the circuit’s owners, stating that work on the circuit had been stopped.

Construction of the new circuit in Austin, Texas, has been halted over a contractual dispute between the track owners and Full Throttle Promotions, with the track owners saying that they would not continue with the construction process until they were awarded the race contract from the promoters, however, there has been a new twist in the tale which appears to have gone too far for Ecclestone.

The F1 boss says that the contract in question has already been cancelled and found to be in breach, but the circuit say the contract between has been cancelled due to it “not being conveyed to the Circuit of the Americas per a previously agreed upon timetable.” The FIA are looking for assurances that they will be paid once the work is completed and the race is approved.

Ecclestone has been left fuming by the claims, saying that the governing body had done “everything possible” to make the race go ahead. When asked if it was in danger of being cancelled when the 2012 calendar is confirmed in December, Ecclestone was equally sharp, saying “yes, it could well be.”

The circuit now has round three weeks to resolve the issues with the FIA otherwise the first race in the country since 2007 will not go ahead next year.

See former Red Bull driver David Coulthard driving around the dirt track at the Circuit of the Americas in August 2011:

