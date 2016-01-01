Force India Choose di Resta and Hulkenberg

Force India are the latest team to confirm the names of their drivers for the 2012 season, with Paul di Resta keeping his spot in the squad, and being joined by Nico Hulkenberg. The 24-year old German replaces Adrian Sutil, who is expected to join the Williams team.

Scotsman di Resta enjoyed a promising debut season in Formula One, helping Force India to a sixth place finish in the constructors’ championship, alongside Sutil, who leaves after six seasons with the team and having finished 15 points ahead of di Resta.

Di Resta finished in the points scoring positions in seven of the final nine races of the season, including a best of sixth in the Singapore Grand Prix, finishing 13th in the drivers’ championship. “I’m really looking forward to my second season of Formula One, and continuing to grow and develop with the Force India team,” he said.

“I love being a part of this team. They’re ambitious, hungry for success and we work well together. I’m really excited about the 2012 season, and there is a real sense of belief that we can continue to push the top teams.”

While di Resta is looking to build on the success of last season, Hulkenberg makes a return to the sport having spent the year as the reserve driver for Force India. Team principal Vijay Mallya said “Nico was identified as a rising star at the end of 2010 and we chose to evaluate him during the season. Despite only having a small amount of time in the car, he convinced us that he deserves a race sear in 2012.”

The confirmation of the Force India team now means that there are just two spots left for the 2012 season, with Williams and the HRT teams yet to announce their final line-ups. Pastor Maldonado will stay with Williams, but he has no team-mate after the retirement of Rubens Barrichello, while Pedro de la Rosa has been confirmed at HRT.

