Former F1 Boss Wins Privacy Case

A court in Paris has passed ruling on the privacy case started by Max Mosley against the News of the World back in 2008, ruling in favour of the former Formula One boss.

Mr Mosley claimed that the now defunct newspaper violated his privacy by publishing a number of photographs suggesting that Mr Mosley had organised a Nazi-themed orgy. The 71-year old was granted damages of €7,000 with an additional €15,000 for court fees, while the newspaper was fined €10,000, which equates to £8,000.

The case had already gone in favour of the former-F1 supremo in the United Kingdom, but as the paper also published the pictures in France, he felt the need to take his claim to the other side of the English Channel. The Parisian court said that there was no defamation case to answer, and the reporter, Neville Thurlbeck, was not penalised for his role in the scandal.

Mosley was awarded £60,000 damages in the United Kingdom after the high Court ruled that the News of the World had invaded his right to privacy by reporting on his sex life, and that there was no justification for publishing the story.

