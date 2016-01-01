Future Uncertain for di Resta

With several teams having already completed their line-ups for the 2012 season, Paul di Resta remains unclear on his future at Force India, claiming that the Silverstone-based team are yet to finalise their plans.

The Scot who impressed in his debut season, is expected to keep his place at the team, and be joined by Nico Hulkenberg, who was the team’s test driver in 2011, with Adrian Sutil leaving the team. However, the Rookie of the Year says that team principal Vijay Mallya has given no indication as to whether or not he will be staying, and if so, who he will be joined by.

“I can’t say anything, because there’s nothing to say. All I know is that I’m working closely with the team to develop the new car. I’ll be doing some simulator work over the next few days and hopefully by the time I’ve finished, Mr Mallya will have made a decision on the line-up for the 2012 season,” said the 25-year old.

“I would be very proud to stay on for another year. They’ve shown a lot of respect for, and faith in me, and they’ve given me the chance of a lifetime and I’m very thankful for that. It was a lot of hard work this year, but I loved it. Of course the memories could have been better, but 2011 stands up quite positively and I think the experiences we shared as a team will drive us further in the future and herald many more successful years to come,” he added.

