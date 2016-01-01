Hamilton Reigns In Germany

Lewis Hamilton won only his second race of the 2011 season at the Nurburgring, as the challengers turned up the heat on runaway leader Sebastian Vettel in the championship.



The Brit held off the challenges of Fernando Alonso and the man who took pole position Mark Webber to take the win in Germany, having lead for almost half of the 60-lap race. Hamilton has come in for a great deal of criticism in recent weeks, coming from legendary British driver Nigel Mansell to name just one, for his aggressive style of driving.



He was aggressive again in Germany this weekend, but his performance was anything but. He looked in complete control and barely put a tyre on the wrong piece of the track. Alonso got second place from Aussie Webber during the second round of pit stops but the pair were fighting right to the line for the second place on the podium. Vettel took a creditable fourth place at his home Grand Prix after spinning early on, while Felipe Massa finished fifth.



Unsurprisingly, having complained of a number of issues with his McLaren over the course of the season, Hamilton was thrilled with his victory, calling it his “best drive yet”, having started from second on the grid. “The engine was great and I just feel great. It was one of the best races I’ve ever done,” said the Brit, who now sits 82 points behind Vettel with 9 races to go, but Lewis has cooled talk of catching the German, saying afterwards “We’re not really looking at that. We never really anticipated being so competitive this weekend. I’d rather let my car do the talking.”



The 16th win of Hamilton’s career is certainly one he can be proud of, having shown all the grit and determination that made him a world champion. He used the aggression positively in Germany, channelling it into a dominant display behind the wheel, bringing it home to the cheers of his garage, who needed something to cheer after Jenson Button was forced to retire.