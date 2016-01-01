Heidfeld and Renault Part Company

Having been replaced at the Belgian Grand Prix by Bruno Senna, German driver Nick Heidfeld has parted company with the Renault F1 team with immediate effect having agreed to go their separate ways by mutual consent.

Senna, the 27-year old nephew of the great Ayrton Senna and who finished in 13th at Spa, will now finish the season with Renault.

Heidfeld and Renault were on the verge of court proceedings with the manufacturer believing that they were within their rights to terminate the drivers’ contract, something Heidfeld disputed, but both parties now seem to have reached an agreement and the proceedings are no longer necessary.

Eric Boullier, team principal of Renault, said, “We are pleased to have reached a swift and reasonable solution. We’re very grateful to Nick for the highly valuable contribution he made to the team and we wish him every success in the future.”

Heidfeld, who has completed 183 Grand Prix, is now on the lookout for a drive in the 2012 season which gets under way on 18th March in Melbourne after the schedule was released this week.

