Hispania Homecoming for Karthikeyan

Having been dropped for the second half of the season; Narain Karthikeyan makes a return to the Hispania cockpit at the inaugural Indian Grand Prix.

The Indian driver will get some valuable testing time at next week’s Grand Prix in Singapore, under the lights at Marina Bay before taking his place on the grid in New Delhi. Karthikeyan, who made his debut in Formula One with Jordan back in 2005, joined Hispania at the beginning of the 2011 season after a five-year absence from the grid, but made way for Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo after the race in Valencia back in June, in which Karthikeyan finished last, in 24th position.

Karthikeyan said it would be “a dream come true” to race in front of his home crowd, but the demanding circuit at Marina Bay will be a good test for him. The Singapore Grand Prix is the only race on the calendar to take place under floodlights due to the searing heat during the day at this time of year, making it truly unique to the F1 calendar and a whole new challenge for the drivers.

With Team Lotus expected to employ the services of Karun Chandhok for a second time, Indian fans could be seeing two of their own drivers take their place on the grid on 30th October.

