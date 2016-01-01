Indian Grand Prix a Success

The Buddh International Circuit in New Delhi welcomed a race day crowd of nearly 95,000 for its first ever Formula One weekend, and the drivers were full of praise for the newest circuit on the calendar.

Jenson Button of McLaren, who finished second, said “it’s a circuit that definitely gets a big tick and I’m looking forward to coming back in 2012. I’ve never seen so many people smiling before, the crowd were wonderful.”

Vijay Mallya, team principal of the Indian Force India squad, fulfilled a dream of bringing Formula One to his country last weekend, and was full of joy when he said “it was like a dream come true. If I wasn’t so engrossed in what was happening I might have shed a tear of pride and joy. Racing is in my blood and putting and Indian team on the grid for the Indian Grand Prix was a huge moment. This race will be a huge boost to Formula One in India and will only make it more popular.”

The 2011 World Champion Sebastian Vettel, who won the very first Indian Grand Prix, was also full of praise for the track, saying that “what the people did here in the short amount of time is incredible. It’s very different from Europe but very inspiring if you keep your eyes and ears open. There are a few things they can improve on but that’s normal. Now they know what to fix and how, and they will do for next year.”

Lewis Hamilton felt that “the track was great and we’ve been treated like kings all weekend, and I’m grateful to everyone for that,” while Michael Schumacher had nothing but “big compliments to make.”

The only Indian driver on the grid, Narain Karthikeyan said that the huge crowd was “a big success. India is competing with Singapore, China and Malaysia on so many things, so having a high-profile sporting event gives you a huge boost in terms of the economy. We’re very passionate here and are very happy to have F1 here.”

What did you make of the first Indian Grand Prix? Share your thoughts with us here, on Twitter @ImagineF1 and on Facebook by clicking here.