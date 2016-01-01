Is The Season Already Over?

Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel took yet another victory at this weekend’s European Grand Prix in Valencia, extending his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship to 77 points over Jenson Button and Mark Webber who are tied for second.



With Vettel taking both pole position and the race victory, many people are now back to the feeling that formula one is dull, and at times they are right. This was certainly one of those times with what was a very poor race for spectators.



Martin Brundle has written a piece for the BBC giving statistics to show it hasn’t been a dull season, but the fact is, it has. Vettel is running away with the championship and the competition, namely Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have already said they have no chance of winning the title, and Webber and Button need to win four races each, with Vettel failing to finish in all of them, just to catch the German.



The races themselves have been pretty uneventful, if you take Montreal out of it obviously, with the rain, the delay, and Button’s last to first performance. All the over taking is being done in the pit lane, so drivers aren’t getting themselves into attacking positions to fight for the race win, it seems as though all they’re doing is playing a waiting game, to see who pits first, trying to pull out a lead, pit, and hope to get out in front of their rival. That’s not racing, that’s hare and tortoise stuff.



The organisers need to come up with some way of making racing more exciting. The DRS zones are okay, but what that says to drivers is “you can only over take somebody in this area,” which is what the majority are doing. Where is the excitement in that?



Almost 5 million people tuned in to watch the race on the television yesterday from around the UK, and I will guarantee that at least half of those viewers turned off at some stage. It really was one of the dullest races you will watch and certainly not one to get people excited about the race at Silverstone in two weeks time.