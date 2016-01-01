Is Vettel Unstoppable?

World Champion Sebastian Vettel made it three wins from four at the Turkish Grand Prix, having lead from start to finish in Istanbul, and with the win, has taken another step towards wrapping up the Championship before the other teams get off the start line.

Vettel lead for the whole of the 58-lap race at the Istanbul Park circuit having recovered from a crash in Friday's free practice to take pole on Saturday and the subsequent race victory. Red Bull team mate Mark Webber finished 8 seconds back in second place with Ferrari's Fernando Alonso securing the team's first podium of the season.

Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button finished in fourth and sixth respectively.

The result leaves Vettel on 93 points out of a possible 100 - 34 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in second place - prompting questions as to whether anyone can stop Vettel retaining his World Championship in 2011.

Many Formula One fans might be thinking it's over with Vettel in such form, and the fact that his team mate Mark Webber finished in second won't do much to change their minds, but Red Bull team principal Christian Horner thinks that the performance of Fernando Alonso in his Ferrari proves that the title isn't definitely going to be staying in Vettel's possession.

Horner said, "You can never discount Ferrari. They're certainly back and they pushed us very hard. They are very soft on their tyres and they make them last and go a long way. Although McLaren weren't very strong in this race, they have looked very strong indeed in the first three, and Mercedes looked very quick in qualifying. There's a long way to go yet and I think things are going to change, so we need to make the most of days like today.

Vettel said "We can be very happy with what we've done so far, but we don't know what will come up next. We have to carry on doing what we're doing and get the maximum out of the car. There will be days when we get beaten but it is about minimising the loss."

There's no doubt that the Championship hasn't been won yet, and won't be for a fair while yet, but what is certain is that Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and company can't let Red Bull get too far ahead of them. They're definitely in pole position after four races, and have made a great start off the line, but they're not even halfway round the Championship circuit yet.