Kubica To Announce Comeback Plans

The 2012 Formula One season could see the long-awaited return of Robert Kubica after the Polish driver promised his team that they would have a decision one way or the other over his return to action, with an announcement expected in November.

Kubica has stepped up his rehabilitation work following the five operations that were a result of a horrendous rallying accident that saw numerous nerves in his right arm severed, and could well have been life threatening.

But the time has now come, in the eyes of Renault team principal Eric Boullier, for a decision over whether or not the driver will be fit enough to return to action – allowing Renault the time to find a replacement for the new season if necessary.

Kubica’s manager, Daniele Morelli, has confirmed that the driver has stepped up his rehab work in order to prove his fitness, but he is still struggling with grip in his right hand. Morelli told the press in Italy that the hand is “progressing” and Boullier will have an answer, either negative or positive, “by early November”, but he is “optimistic” that Kubica will be back on the grid in 2012.

Don’t forget that you can keep up to date with everything on four wheels with Imagine. Follow us on Twitter @ImagineF1 and on Facebook by clicking here.