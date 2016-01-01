Liuzzi Penalised By Stewards

Following his part in the crash at Monza that left three cars out of the race on the first corner, Vitantonio Liuzzi has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the next race.

The Hispania Racing driver lost control of his car going into turn one, slid across the grass, back onto the circuit and into Nico Rosberg and Vitaly Petrov, forcing all three drivers to retire from the race. Next time out at the Singapore Grand Prix in two weeks time, Liuzzi will be relegated five places down the grid from wherever he qualifies following a decision made by the race officials in Italy.

Liuzzi, who would have been looking to prove to his home fans that he can mix it with the big boys, made a good start off the line but found himself with no room to make the first turn and lost control. Strictly speaking, the stewards are right to penalise him because he did take three cars out of the race including his own.

