McLaren Hoping To Tame Red Bull

Having shown a timely return to form in recent weeks that have left Red Bull arguing amongst themselves over improvements, McLaren are hoping that they can keep the pressure on and reel in the current championship leaders at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Having won the last two races, with one apiece for Jenson Button and Lewis Hamilton, the gap to drivers’ championship leader Sebastian Vettel, while still substantial, is down to just 88 points from Hamilton, and 100 from Button, who took the chequered flag last time out at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Red Bull won six of the first eight races of the season, with Vettel claiming six, as they established a seemingly unstoppable charge for the title, but McLaren’s recent improvements have left fans wondering if the impossible could become possible.

Jenson Button certainly feels it is, saying that the team’s main aim for the rest of the season is “to put the pressure on the frontrunners, particularly Red Bull. The car definitely feels more driveable right now.”

Team mate Hamilton added, “I just can’t wait to get back out in my car. We’ve worked so hard to improve the set-up, so it’s really inspiring confidence at the moment which means you can push that little but harder, particularly in qualifying.”