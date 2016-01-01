McLaren to Create Hundreds of New Jobs

While this year’s Formula One drivers’ and constructors’ championships may be heading elsewhere, the McLaren owners are focussing their attentions closer to home with the announcement that hundreds of jobs will be created near to their current headquarters in Woking.

The new building will become the home of the McLaren Applied Technology Centre, providing additional accommodation for McLaren Applied Technologies (MAT), which is leading the diversification of the company into non-motorsport sectors of the industry. The facility will provide workshops, manufacturing and testing space, and research and development equipment, as well as offices and meeting spaces.

The site will employ as many as 300 construction workers, creating the facility for 400 jobs with an additional 200 created through manufacturing, suppliers and clients and increased retail spend in the area. McLaren estimate that around 45% of jobs are expected to be professional or managerial roles, with the remaining 55% going to skilled or semi-skilled workers.

Executive Chairman of McLaren and former F1 team boss Ron Dennis couldn’t hide his excitement regarding the project, giving a statement on the company website. “It’s an incredibly exciting time not just for McLaren but also for the local economy and the UK’s technology innovation sector.

“By dedicating a part of this proposed new building to education and training, we’ll be able to train the young engineering talent of the future.”

