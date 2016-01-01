Mercedes Improvement Restores Schumacher Confidence

After the recent poor showing in Turkey, the future of Michael Schumacher in Formula One came under great scrutiny, with the German becoming increasingly frustrated with the performances so far this season.



The seven-time World Champion said after the race at the Istanbul Park circuit, that “the joy is not there right now,” which had the media scrambling for their pens and laptops to report on what might be the end of the road for Schumacher.



However, he said this week in an interview hosted by Mercedes prior to the Grand Prix in Barcelona this weekend that “I was not happy with my weekend in Turkey, and my spirits were very low. But there have been clear signs of improvements for the team, which have given me a push and boosted my motivation even more. I’m certainly much happier.”



The 42-year old, who last won a race in China back in 2006 before retiring and then making a dramatic comeback to the sport, admitted that he is really looking forward to the European section of the season. “The Catalunya Grand Prix is where the European season really kicks off and it holds great memories for me. It will be interesting to see how the KERS, DRS and Pirelli tyres fair at a track that is difficult to overtake on.”



It sounds like the German has his fight back again. It’s always disappointing to watch someone who has been so good in a sport over the years slip down the grid and out of form. A seven-time World Champion shouldn’t be at the back of the grid, and I was one of those who was sceptical about his comeback to the sport. He had such a great record prior to retiring, why ruin it. Leave the fans with the memories of success, not struggling at the back while all the youngsters are away at the front.



If Schumacher still has the drive, hopefully the car will too. He’s been out qualified by his team-mate Nico Rosberg in 15 out of the 23 races they have competed in as Mercedes drivers, and he needs to turn that around. He needs to start pushing for higher grid positions and even podium finishes, or it could be the time when people start getting at him, calling for him to retire for good. Let him retire at the top, on his own terms, not because of media and team criticism.