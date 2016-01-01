More criticism for Hamilton

Having gone a few races without being the centre of attention regarding a bizarre act on the track, Lewis Hamilton is again the focus of intense media scrutiny following his collision with Felipe Massa in last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver was penalised by race officials for the incident in which he turned into Massa when fighting for seventh position, breaking part of his own front wing and puncturing the rear tyre of the Ferrari. Hamilton received a drive-through penalty for his part in the incident, but still recovered to finish fifth, while Massa came home in ninth. After the race, Massa approached Hamilton who was being interviewed, tapping him on the shoulder, which prompted a response of “don’t touch me man” from the 2008 world champion.

Massa was highly critical of Hamilton, who has been involved in a number of incidents throughout the season – including two incidents in this year’s Monaco Grand Prix with the Brazilian – saying that he “cannot use his mind” and that he’s dangerous to be around on the track. The British driver has had a number of run-ins with stewards, officials and other drivers throughout what has been a difficult season on the track for the McLaren team, with their closest rivals running away with the constructors’ and drivers’ titles once again.

Sebastian Vettel of the Red Bull Racing team is just one point away from sealing back-to-back championships having won his ninth race of the season at the Marina Bay circuit.

So while the focus has been on Hamilton “losing the plot” again, the driver’s father, Anthony, told the BBC that his son “needs more support from his management team.” Anthony Hamilton said that this hasn’t been the best of years for Lewis but he’ll be back next year, where he will need more support from his management team, something that is obviously there for other drivers with their managers.

