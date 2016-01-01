More Development Plans For Silverstone

The British Racing Drivers Club have submitted plans for more redevelopments of the area around the Silverstone race track that has recently undergone multi-million pound changes to its pit and paddock complex.

The BRDC, owners of the complex, are proposing to build a business park, technology park, education campus and three hotels in the immediate vicinity around the Northamptonshire circuit, with visitor facilities also in the plans, including a museum of motor sport and welcome centre.

The two local councils – South Northants and Aylesbury Vale District – will consider the plans that the BRDC claim could create up to 8,000 jobs in the local area and bring much needed financial benefits to the area and the circuit.

All of the plans are part of the long-term project launched in 2009, culminating in the new ‘Silverstone Wing’ complex, that managing director of Silverstone Holdings Ltd, Richard Phillips, claims is the “most important initiative that Silverstone has taken in its 60-year history.”

Chairman of the BRDC Stuart Rolt commented, “The submission of this planning application is a big step forward in releasing the commercial potential of Silverstone and its 760 acre Estate. The timing of this planning application is closely linked into the process we are currently undergoing to seek potential investment from third parties that will enable us to move forward with our plans more rapidly.”

More details on the developments are available on the Silverstone website, by clicking here.