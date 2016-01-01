No Changes to F1 Calendar in 2012

With doubts lingering over the future of the Bahrain Grand Prix in the Formula One calendar, as well as the new circuit in Texas for the United States Grand Prix, those concerned can now relax, with the provisional calendar for next season approved after a meeting of the World Motor Sports Council.

There were several concerns raised over the original plan, with this year’s race in Bahrain cancelled due to the civil unrest in the country, and the new Circuit of the Americas track in Austin looking unlikely to be ready and approved in time due to contractual disputes.

Then there were the concerns of the teams and drivers over the six back-to-back races during the season, but they remain unchanged, with an increased mid-season break to compensate, spanning five weeks.

The new season will get underway at its traditional starting point at the Australian Grand Prix on 18th March, and it will finish, as it did in 2011, at the Brazilian Grand Prix on 25th September.

The Turkish Grand Prix organisers are likely to be the most disappointed with the calendar, as they felt they were in line to replace Bahrain on the calendar if organisers chose to scrap the race, with the Istanbul circuit losing its spot in the schedule.

Less solid doubts remained over the future of the Korean Grand Prix, whose organisers were trying to organise a reduced fee with the governing body and boss Bernie Ecclestone, but it remains on the calendar. As a result, this season is likely to be the longest ever. If Bahrain or Turkey hosts a race, as well as the United States and South Korea, there will be 20 races on the 2012 calendar.

2012 Formula One calendar:

18th March – Australia

25th March – Malaysia

15th April – China

22nd April – Bahrain

13th May – Spain

27th May – Monaco

10th June – Canada

24th June – Europe (Valencia)

8th July – Great Britain

22nd July – Germany

29th July – Hungary

2nd September – Belgium

9th September – Italy

23rd September – Singapore

7th October – Japan

14th October – South Korea

28th October – India

4th November – Abu Dhabi

18th November – United States

25th November – Brazil

What do you make of the 2012 schedule? Share your opinion with us here, on Twitter @ImagineF1 and on Facebook by clicking here.