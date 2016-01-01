On The Grid: Ferrari Marlboro

The Scuderria Ferrari Marlboro team has been competing in Formula One since 1950 and are arguably the most famous racing team in the world with a massive fan base and some of the biggest named drivers in the world having taken their place behind the wheel of the iconic red machine.

The team, based in Maranello in Italy, has won 215 races, taken a grand total of 205 pole positions and 225 fastest lap records.

In their 61-years at the top of motorsport, Ferrari have also won 15 World Championships, with Alberto Ascari taking their first titles in 1952 and 1953. Juan Manuel Fangio won in 1956, while British driver Mike Hawthorn took the 1958 title. Phil Hill took the glory in 1961, John Surtees in 1964, Niki Lauda, twice, in 1975 and 1977, and Dutchman Jody Sheckter took the Championship in 1979.

Ferrari then suffered a 21-year wait for their next World Champion, Michael Schumacher, who won his third title in 2000 after winning twice with the Benetton team in the 90s. Schumacher then won the next four World Championships for Ferrari, and Kimi Raikkonen won the Italian manufacturer's last title back in 2007.

The current team is lead by Team Principal Stefano Domenicali and Crew Chief Aldo Costa, with Spaniard Fernando Alonso and Brazilian Felipe Massa behind the wheel.

Their first victory came at the 1951 British Grand Prix, when Jose Froilan Gonzalez took the checkered flag. Phil Hill's victory in 1961 was Ferrari's first drivers' and constructors' championship double, while John Surtees' victory in 1964 made him the first person - which he remains to this day - to win both Formula One and motorcycling World Championships. Ferrari won their eight constructors' championship in 1983, despite not winning the drivers' championship, and had to wait for Schumacher's arrival and the turn of the century for their next drivers' championship. Last year, Fernando Alonso narrowly missed out on taking the World Championship to Sebastian Vettel, despite leading into the final race.

So far in 2011, Red Bull's Vettel has dominated proceedings, with five wins out of the six races, with only Lewis Hamilton preventing a clean sweep for the German, but Ferrari lie in third place in the constructors' championship - 129 points behind Red Bull. Alonso is in fifth in the drivers' championship and Massa eighth, on 69 and 24 points respectively.