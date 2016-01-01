On the Grid: Red Bull Racing

Having bought out Jaguar Racing back in 2005, Red Bull Racing are now in their sixth season in the Formula One World Championship, and they’re taking the grid by storm at present, with Sebastian Vettel currently the reigning World Champion and the leader of the 2011 championship.



They began life at the Australian Grand Prix in 2005, with the experienced David Coulthard and two junior drivers sharing the second car – Christian Klien and Vitantonio Liuzzi – under the stewardship of Christian Horner, the team principal.



The team changed from it’s Cosworth engines to Ferrari power in 2006, and this saw the Red Bull team pick up their first podium finish, with David Coulthard finishing on the rostrum in Monaco. Ferrari engines were only used for that one season, as the team moved to Renault in 2007, where they have remained ever since, although the Scuderria Toro Rosso team – also part of the Red Bull racing organisation – still use Ferrari engines.



For the 2007 season, Mark Webber joined Coulthard at Red Bull as the team looked to the future, with a number of important backroom personnel also joining the team, leading to a fifth placed finish in the Constructors’ championship.



By 2009, the team were up there pushing for the title. Sebastian Vettel joined the team, replacing the retired Coulthard, and he took the team’s first pole position in China. That weekend, Vettel won, which was the team’s first victory, and Webber was second, which was the team’s first one-two finish. Vettel finished second in the driver’s championship with 84 points, 11 behind eventual winner Jenson Button from the Brawn GP team.



The next year, Red Bull went one better, with Sebastian Vettel winning the drivers’ championship, and the team won the constructors’. Red Bull won 9 of the races in the season, with Vettel taking five, and Webber four.



This season, the team have continued their dominance, sitting in first place in the constructors’ championship, and Vettel out ahead in the drivers’, having won six of the ten races to date, with only Lewis Hamilton, twice, Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso winning the others.