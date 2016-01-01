Red Bull Back On Form With One-Two

After spending the summer break worrying about their recent form and the rapid improvements of their rivals, Red Bull bounced back to take a one-two at the Belgian Grand Prix with championship leader Sebastian Vettel taking the chequered flag.

Vettel came under pressure from Fernando Alonso but the Spaniard’s option of using one less set of tyres than the Red Bull driver backfired as he fell off the pace. Jenson Button joined Vettel’s team mate Mark Webber on the podium, having produced an impressive fightback from 13th on the grid to pass Alonso with two laps to go to get onto the podium.

On the other side of the McLaren garage it wasn’t such a happy afternoon in Spa, as Lewis Hamilton collided with Kamui Kobayashi, putting him out of the race and out of the running for the drivers’ championship race in the process.

Vettel now leads the championship by 92 points from Webber, with just 175 still available, while Alonso moves up to third, Button fourth and Hamilton fifth.

The win was the German’s seventh of the season from the twelve completed races and performances such as the one in Spa will have many people reiterating their thoughts of the earlier rounds, claiming the title is in the bag for Vettel and Red Bull, who have all but secured the constructors’ championship as well.