Red Bull Want 1-2 Finish

Having already wrapped up the drivers’ and constructors’ championships, the Red Bull team are now focussing their efforts on ensuring Mark Webber picks up his first win of the season, and takes second place in the drivers’ table.

The Australian is currently fourth in the championship, 13 behind second placed Jenson Button with three races left in the season, and the Milton Keynes-based squad want to ensure they have the best possible season with the top two drivers and the number one team.

2010 and 2011 champion Sebastian Vettel has said that the aim for the remaining races is to ensure “the best possible results for ourselves, and also for the team,” with Webber constantly knocking on the door throughout the season, but unable to reign in his teammate at the front of the pack. However, the Australian has fought valiantly against the McLaren duo of Button and Lewis Hamilton, as well as Ferrari man and two-time champion Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also emphasised Vettel’s comments, adding that Webber is “a crucial player in the team, helping to win the constructors’ championship. Now the aim is to get him second in the drivers’ championship and to get a race win out of him in the final three races, finishing the season in style for both drivers and the team.”

The next race is the inaugural Indian Grand Prix in New Delhi this weekend, which is a step into the unknown for all drivers and teams on the grid, with the exception of the Indian-based team, Force India, and the only Indian on the grid, Narain Karthikeyan.

