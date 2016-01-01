Second US Grand Prix in the Pipeline for 2013

Organisers in New Jersey are set to release details of a proposed street race for the 2013 Formula One season, meaning that the United States could be hosting two races.

The sport hasn’t been to the US since the Indianapolis Grand Prix in 2007, but the country will return to the calendar in 2012 with the new Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, becoming yet another new venue for the teams to visit after New Delhi hosts its inaugural Grand Prix at the weekend.

With the sports’ investors looking to re-establish a position in the United States, a second Grand Prix is likely to capture the imagination of a motorsport-crazed nation, helping to promote the sport around the world.

The new circuit in New Jersey, expected to run along the banks of the Hudson River and within site of the Manhattan skyline, is predicted to take place in June and meets the long-term goals of F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, who has wanted a race in New York for a long time.

The street circuit will be similar to that in Monte Carlo at the Monaco Grand Prix, with drivers racing through the usually congested streets, with solid plans to be unveiled imminently.

