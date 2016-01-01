Surgery A Success For Kubica

While his team mates and opponents were racing in Belgium last week, Polish driver Robert Kubica went under the knife one final time in Italy as he continues his recovery from his rally crash in February this year.

The final operation was aimed at recovering the full mobility of his right elbow and surgeons at the hospital were happy to tell the media that the operation was “a total success” and they were able to complete the whole operation with no complications occurring along the way.

Kubica’s team, Renault, released a statement on hearing the news, saying that “On waking up it was immediately clear that Robert was in good spirits – he asked for the result of the race before anything else!”

He will now be kept in hospital for up to a week before resuming his rehabilitation and training programme, but it remains unclear as to when he will return to the seat of an F1 car.