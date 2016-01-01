Team Lotus and Renault Change Names for 2012

The long-running arguments over the use of the Lotus brand name in Formula One has finally been resolved for the 2012 season, with both Team Lotus and Renault changing their names for the new season.

At a meeting of F1 bosses, the new names were accepted, with Renault – sponsored by the Lotus car company – soon to be known as Lotus, and Team Lotus, who will run Caterhams next season, will change their name accordingly.

The name changes are an end to what has been a complicated and often angry dispute that has spanned more than a year, starting in March 2010 when Tony Fernandes named his new team Lotus Racing. When Fernandes bought the rights to the Lotus name in September of that year, he announced that the team would race under the name Team Lotus for 2011, while the Lotus Group announced a title sponsorship deal with the Renault racing team before the new year.

In January of this year, a court date was set to end the row over the use of the Lotus name, and the High Court ruled that Team Lotus could race under the Lotus name, but that the other team could still use the name if they raced as a new team in 2011.

Then this week, the F1 commission ended the dispute by allowing the name changes for the 2012 season. Had the names not been approved, it is rumoured that Tony Fernandes had already begun a back-up plan having bought the Caterham sportscar-manufacturing firm in April this year, with plans to race using the brand in 2012.

Who will have the better season in 2012 – Lotus or Caterham? Let us know your thoughts here, on Twitter @ImagineF1 and on Facebook by clicking here.