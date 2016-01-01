Turkey Dropped From 2012 Calendar

The schedule for the 2012 season was announced this week with one notable change to the current campaign, with the Turkish Grand Prix losing its place in the calendar, which is reduced to a 20-race season.

The circuit in Istanbul was originally included in the provisional 21-race calendar but the FIA have decided that they will not renew the contract with the Turkish circuit. Races have been held in Turkey since 2005 but attendances have been poor and in decline, prompting the governing body to remove it from the calendar.

India will get their first Grand Prix at New Delhi in place of Turkey and it will be the 17th round, while the Bahrain Grand Prix is included in the schedule despite this year’s race being cancelled due to the unrest in the country caused by the anti-government protests that have seen more than 30 people killed.

The United States Grand Prix will take place in November as opposed to June and it will be at a new circuit for the teams in Austin, Texas.

The first round of the 2012 championship will again take place in Australia on 18th March with the final round in Brazil on 25th November.

2012 FORUMLA ONE CALENDAR

18th March – Australia – Melbourne

25th March – Malaysia – Sepang

15th April – China – Shanghai

22nd April – Bahrain – Sakhir

13th May – Spain – Barcelona

27th May – Monaco – Monte Carlo

10th June – Canada – Montreal

24th June – Europe – Valencia

8th July – Britain – Silverstone

22nd July – Germany – Hockenheim

29th July – Hungary – Hungaroring

2nd September – Belgium – Spa

9th September – Italy – Monza

23rd September – Singapore – Marina Bay

7th October – Japan – Suzuka

14th October – Korea – Yeongam

28th October – India – New Delhi

4th November – Abu Dhabi – Yas Marina

18th November – United States – Austin

25th November – Brazil – Interlagos

