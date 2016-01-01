- Home
Turkey Dropped From 2012 Calendar
Istanbul circuit will not host a Grand Prix next year
Posted Sep 06, 2011 by Chris White
The schedule for the 2012 season was announced this week with one notable change to the current campaign, with the Turkish Grand Prix losing its place in the calendar, which is reduced to a 20-race season.
The circuit in Istanbul was originally included in the provisional 21-race calendar but the FIA have decided that they will not renew the contract with the Turkish circuit. Races have been held in Turkey since 2005 but attendances have been poor and in decline, prompting the governing body to remove it from the calendar.
India will get their first Grand Prix at New Delhi in place of Turkey and it will be the 17th round, while the Bahrain Grand Prix is included in the schedule despite this year’s race being cancelled due to the unrest in the country caused by the anti-government protests that have seen more than 30 people killed.
The United States Grand Prix will take place in November as opposed to June and it will be at a new circuit for the teams in Austin, Texas.
The first round of the 2012 championship will again take place in Australia on 18th March with the final round in Brazil on 25th November.
2012 FORUMLA ONE CALENDAR
18th March – Australia – Melbourne
25th March – Malaysia – Sepang
15th April – China – Shanghai
22nd April – Bahrain – Sakhir
13th May – Spain – Barcelona
27th May – Monaco – Monte Carlo
10th June – Canada – Montreal
24th June – Europe – Valencia
8th July – Britain – Silverstone
22nd July – Germany – Hockenheim
29th July – Hungary – Hungaroring
2nd September – Belgium – Spa
9th September – Italy – Monza
23rd September – Singapore – Marina Bay
7th October – Japan – Suzuka
14th October – Korea – Yeongam
28th October – India – New Delhi
4th November – Abu Dhabi – Yas Marina
18th November – United States – Austin
25th November – Brazil – Interlagos
