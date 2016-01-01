Vettel On The Brink

World Champion Sebastian Vettel is on the brink of securing back-to-back titles after winning the Italian Grand Prix; meaning victory in the next round will guarantee him the 2011 Championship.

The Red Bull driver finished nearly ten seconds ahead of Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso, with Lewis Hamilton coming home in fourth in a dramatic race at the Monza circuit. Vettel is now 112 points clear of Alonso and he could now win the title with victory in Singapore at the end of the month.

Vettel’s teammate Mark Webber, who was second in the Championship, crashed out on lap five, as one of eight drivers who failed to complete the race. The Australian collided with the back of Felipe Massa in the braking zone, losing his front wing and running off the track as he tried to make his way to the pits.

It was Fernando Alonso who made it into the first corner in the lead, getting off the line quicker than pole-man Vettel, but the German regained the lead soon after and never looked in danger of losing his position at the front. After the exciting start the saw Alonso dive up the inside to take the lead initially, the safety car was soon in action to prevent any more early drama, when Vitantonio Liuzzi was forced off the track and collided with Vitaly Petrov and Nico Rosberg, forcing all three out of the race.

An exciting battle for fourth ensued with Hamilton and Michael Schumacher involved in a series of incidents before the Brit eventually got ahead and kept the position until the end of the race. Schumacher was trying to defend his position by changing direction to make sure Hamilton couldn’t get by – something that you can only do once according to the rulebook, and that was pointed out on several occasions by the German driver’s team.

Vettel pitted for a final time on lap 35 and re-joined the race in the lead and never lost it, securing his 18th career victory at the same circuit where he won his very first, something the Red Bull driver said was “very special.”

Racing resumes in Singapore in two weeks time and Vettel will be looking to seal the Championship and relax in the final rounds. You can find the final positions for every driver at the Italian Grand Prix by clicking here.

