Vettel Win Seals Constructors' Title

With the drivers’ championship already secured in the cabinet, all that was left for Red Bull was to secure the constructors’ title, and Sebastian Vettel duly obliged with his tenth victory of the season, making it back to back titles for both driver and team.

Vettel won the Korean Grand Prix ahead of McLaren driver and pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton, and teammate Mark Webber completed the podium as Hamilton battled hard to take second. Jenson Button came fourth ahead of Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton took pole for the race with a terrific performance in qualifying, but lost his lead on the first lap when Vettel moved past the Brit in the slipstream into turn four. Hamilton then found himself as the meat between a Red Bull sandwich for the majority of the race, trying to hunt down Vettel while fighting off the advances of Webber.

Both Hamilton and the gritty Australian pitted at the same time and emerged into a fierce battle for second with the pair swapping positions on several occasions in the middle section of the race, with some high-speed high-quality racing at the Yeongam circuit. Hamilton held on to take second place but was never more than a second ahead of Webber from the moment they both left the pit lane.

The safety car was enforced on lap 17 when Vitaly Petrov crashed into the back of Michael Schumacher, but on the resumption of the race Vettel bolted, opening up a 12-second lead over the battling Hamilton and Webber by the time he crossed the finish line.

The battle between Button and Alonso also went to the wire, but with one lap remaining the Spaniard told his team over the radio “I give up, I give up,” which left his Ferrari crew questioning the attitude of the former world champion.

Schumacher and Petrov were both forced out of the race after their crash, with Petrov being penalised by a five-place grid penalty at the Indian Grand Prix in two weeks time.

Korean Grand Prix result:

1 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull) 1:38.01.994

2 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) +00:12.019

3 Mark Webber (Red Bull) +00:12.477

4 Jenson Button (McLaren) +00:14.694

5 Fernando Alonso (Ferrari) +00:15.689

6 Felipe Massa (Ferrari) +00:25.133

7 Jaime Alguersuari (Toro Rosso) +00:49.538

8 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes GP) +00:54.053

9 Sebastien Buemi (Toro Rosso) +01:02.762

10 Paul di Resta (Force India) +01:08.602

11 Adrian Sutil (Force India) +01:11.229

12 Rubens Barrichello (Williams) +01:33.068

13 Bruno Senna (Renault) lapped

14 Heikki Kovalainen (Lotus) lapped

15 Kamui Kobayashi (Sauber) lapped

16 Sergio Perez (Sauber) lapped

17 Jarno Trulli (Lotus) lapped

18 Timo Glock (Virgin) lapped

19 Daniel Ricciardo (Hispania) lapped

20 Jerome D’Ambrosio (Virgin) lapped

21 Vitantonio Liuzzi (Hispania) lapped

22 Pastor Maldonado (Williams) retired, 30 laps

23 Vitaly Petrov (Renault) retired, 16 laps

24 Michael Schumacher (Mercedes) crashed, 15 laps

