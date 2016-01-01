Vettel Wins Inaugural Indian GP

It almost doesn’t need saying who won this weekend’s Indian Grand Prix, but for those who want to hear anyway, it was Sebastian Vettel who led the pack across the line in relative ease around the New Delhi circuit.

It was another straightforward victory for the Red Bull man, who took his 11th victory of the season, as well as pole position and the fastest lap in another dominant display, with Jenson Button finishing second and Fernando Alonso third. Red Bull teammate Mark Webber finished fourth.

Button, the only man who looks capable of battling with the new back-to-back champion, fought his way to second having started fourth, but the McLaren man made his move early, passing Alonso into the first corner. The battle between Button and Webber didn’t last long; as Button smoothly went by the Red Bull on the long back straight section of the track, taking his tenth podium finish of the season.

Webber looked set for third but lost out during the second round of stops, while Lewis Hamilton was also in contention until a crash involving his McLaren and the Ferrari of Felipe Massa forced him into a seventh placed finish. Hamilton had already been penalised three grid places having ignored yellow flags in practice, and he lost a position to Massa off the line.

When the chance came for Hamilton to overtake the Brazilian, the two made contact with officials placing the blame on Massa, who Hamilton said “turned in on me giving me no space,” with Massa having to take a drive-through penalty before he retired with broken suspension.

Michael Schumacher finished fifth ahead of teammate Nico Rosberg, while Adrian Sutil gave the home crowd something to cheer, with the Indian driver finishing ninth.

Full Indian Grand Prix result:

1 Sebastian Vettel 1:30:35.002

2 Jenson Button +00:08.433

3 Fernando Alonso +00:24.301

4 Mark Webber +00:25.529

5 Michael Schumacher +01:05.421

6 Nico Rosberg +01:06.851

7 Lewis Hamilton +01:24.183

8 Jaime Alguersuari – lapped

9 Adrian Sutil – lapped

10 Sergio Perez – lapped

11 Vitaly Petrov – lapped

12 Bruno Senna – lapped

13 Paul di Resta – lapped

14 Heikki Kovalainen – lapped

15 Rubens Barrichello – lapped

16 Jerome d’Ambrosio – lapped

17 Narain Karthikeyan – lapped

18 Daniel Ricciardo – lapped

19 Jarno Trulli – lapped

20 Felipe Massa – retired, 32 laps

21 Sebastien Buemi – retired, 24 laps

22 Pastor Maldonado – retired, 12 laps

23 Timo Glock – retired, 2 laps

24 Kamui Kobayashi – retired, 0 laps

