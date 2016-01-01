F1 2011 App Launched

The official Formula 1 website today announced that the 2011 version of its very popular mobile app is now ready for download.

In association with Vodafone, the new app features a number of improvements on last season’s and it also offers a greater degree of compatibility with versions released for many of the major mobile platforms.

Billed as the must have app for any serious F1 fan and they really aren’t wrong. It helps you see at a glance the forthcoming races, offers live results from current races, allows you to catch up with past results as well as get access to the current driver rankings so you can see where your favourite driver is in the table.

I downloaded the app myself this afternoon and I have been playing around with it a bit. I have the iPhone version and it seems to work very well for the new iOS platform. Much improved from last year’s app, it offers a new push notification service which alerts you when a Grand Prix session is about to begin, brings you session results, essential news and helps you keep up to date with championship standings.

Push notifications are optional, I don’t have them currently enabled on my iPhone because I keep track of races etc anyway but this feature could be quite useful if you don’t want the app open on your phone all the time.

The app is suited to both casual and hardcore fans alike. At the most basic level, it is a real-time source of race times amongst other thing but if you are seriously into Formula 1 then this app also provides a quick and easy way to get your hands on all sorts of data such as track status, current air and track temperatures, rainfall, air pressure and humidity levels, wind speed and direction.

I am very excited to see the app in all its glory once the 2011 season really kicks off this weekend. The live commentary feature as I understand it (not currently available because the season hasn’t started) will be updated in real-time so you get to read about all the action, no matter where you are.

Another very handy feature is the ability to see practice and race start times in your local time which helps you to plan your sleeping arrangements, or if you’re married get Sky+ setup so you don’t miss any of the action.

You can get the app for iPhone, Blackberry or any device that runs Android and more importantly, it is completely free.