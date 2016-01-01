Alonso takes Singapore win to move into second

What a Grand Prix the team in Singapore put on this weekend! It made for incredible viewing and the only thing missing was a big crash, but then again, we don’t want to see anyone injured so this race was about spot on.

That’s if you like Fernando Alonso and dislike Lewis Hamilton though! I was so disappointed that Hamilton crashed out about midway through the race to condemn his to a second race without scoring a point. His move to overtake Mark Webber in the Red Bull was courageous and almost perfect but as he turned in, Webber unfortunately ran into his rear suspension, breaking it along the way. It meant a forced retirement for Hamilton and this kind of result, with just four races to go, is certainly not what the doctor ordered!

Although you can’t really blame Webber, I feel he was a little responsible. Hamilton was quicker and later on the breaks into the corner and Webber could see he was going to turn in so should surely have got out of the way. But at such speeds and with the adrenaline pumping I guess that level of decision-making wasn’t going to happen.

It about sums up Hamilton’s luck at the minute and I believe his title challenge will be over without a first or second at Suzuka on October 10th.

However, it left the door wide open for Alonso. I dislike the guy for reasons stated before and it was painful to watch him drive so brilliantly and claim his third win in the last five races. He is the form driver, in the form car going into the final four races and I believe he is now the man to beat.

The result did close up the top five with 25 points separating Webber at the top of the Drivers’ standings with 202 points and Jenson Button in fifth on 177. Alonso is now second on 191, Hamilton third on 182 and Sebastian Vettel a point back in fourth.

After the first race in Bahrain there is no way I thought the title race would be this exciting with four races to go. That procession was about as interesting as watching paint dry and I was fearing the worst for the 2010 season but in my eyes it has been the season that has caught the imagination to most in recent times.

I’m already counting down the days until the Japanese GP and for one cannot wait for racing to start and Hamilton to get back into the race.