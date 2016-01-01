Alonso tips Mercedes to join front runners

Fernando Alonso has this week said he expects the Mercedes team to join Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull in a battle for the 2011 Formula One world titles.

The Spaniard, who just missed out on his third drivers’ championship, expects a four-way battle for the drivers and constructors’ crowns that both went to Red Bull this season.

And it is these expectations that are promoting excellent feeling for the coming season amongst fans, pundits, drivers and team alike.

The 2010 season had everything and if the 2011 season reaches those highs again we could be very fortunate viewers indeed.

As for Alonso’s statement, I’d tend to agree with his words. Although I’m not a fan of the Ferrari driver, he proved what a talent he is in 2010 by staging a championship fight back in a car that was nowhere near as good as the Red Bulls – a similar scenario to that of Lewis Hamilton at McLaren.

I’d expect both Ferrari and McLaren to raise their games next year and I think they will be a lot closer to Red Bull in the constructors’ championship and in qualifying, an area the Red Bulls dominated this season.

The comeback Ferrari mounted from the mid-point of the season onwards, the way in which they pulled together, was important for them. It showed that they can compete at the top of the championship and that they do any the team in place to compete.

Next year we are likely to see fireworks throughout the season and if we have eight drivers capable of consistently competing then it promises to be an even more spectacular season.