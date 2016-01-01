Clock ticking down to Suzuka Grand Prix

Tick, tock, tick tock, tick tock….that’s the sound of the clock ticking down to the Suzuka Grand Prix in Japan on Sunday. Yep, it’s just a few days away until the next F1 Grand Prix.

The last few races have been momentous occasions for the sport with Fernando Alonso underlining his quality with a late title charge. He has won three of the last five races and has moved to within 11 points of championship leader Mark Webber.

Just 25 points separate the top five of Webber, Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Jensen Button. To me, this season has turned out to be one of the best and most entertaining I can think of.

Ferrari have had it all their own way recently and it will be interesting to see if the McLarens can get back on track at Suzuka or whether Webber and Vettel will once again dominate the qualifying session. The Red Bulls should be home and dry by now with both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships wrapped up such is their speed in qualifying.

But for one reason and another they are still there in the midst of the battle. And thank god they are!

So who will be the dominant force at this weekend’s race then? If only we knew! That may sound like a cop out but this season it has been impossible to call.

When we’ve expected the McLarens to take charge, they’ve not, when we’ve expected the Red Bulls to run away with it, they haven’t, when we’ve expected the Ferraris to be up top, they’ve not been. It’s just been one of those seasons.

Personally, I hope the McLarens take the top two spots and Alonso’s race ends in disappointment. But my predictions and hopes are very rarely realised.

All we can guarantee is an action packed race, full of drama and mistakes, overtaking and the odd prang. It’s likely to all go off and Suzuka and it could be the race that starts to eliminate drivers as potential world champions.

Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock….