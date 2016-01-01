F1 season is one to remember

So we’ve taken a look at the first nine races of the 2010 F1 season, now we look at the remaining ten and re-cap just what happened as Sebastian Vettel earned his first drivers’ championship and Red Bull took the constructor’s title.

The Great Britain GP at Silverstone was the halfway point of the campaign and it was developing into a real classic as the Red Bulls set the pace and the leading drivers used their nous and experience to stay in touch.

In Northampton, Vettel secured his sixth pole of the year but his challenge faded in the race and he had to settle for seventh whilst his teammate, Mark Webber edged out home favourite, Lewis Hamilton, for the race win. Nico Rosberg, enjoying a great season for Mercedes GP, was third with Jenson Button, starting from 14th driving superbly for fourth.

Vettel took his seventh pole of the campaign in his home GP in Germany but he couldn’t halt the Ferrari charge as Fernando Alonso took maximum points and Felipe Massa enjoyed second spot, narrowly from the young German.

Vettel was again quickest in qualifying in Hungary but he was outdone by Webber who took the win with Alonso claiming second. Vettel was third.

At the eng of August in Belgium, Hamilton got his third win of the season with a great drive, starting from second, overtaking Webber who was in pole and staying there until the end of the race. Robert Kubica earned the Renault team and great third spot with a brilliant weekend.

The Italian GP at Monza went with qualifying as Alonso took pole and the win, Button started second and finished there and Massa was third on the grid and third overall. Hamilton had crashed out on the first lap whilst Webber dropped from fourth to sixth and Vettel came from sixth to fourth.

Alonso took another win in the night race in Singapore after earning another pole at the end of September, fending off the challenge from Vettel to win by less than 0.3 of a second. Webber took third.

Vettel was back on pole in Japan with Webber second and the pair drove superbly for a one-two finish as they looked to regain control of the championship. Alonso was third.

Alonso was making a real charge up the leaderboard at this point and he added maximum points in Korea, Easing to the win with Hamilton in second and Massa in third.

But then came two superb drives from Vettel which proved enough to take the world title. Nico Hulkenberg shocked the world when he claimed pole in Brazil but he couldn’t maintain that form in the race as Vettel and Webber took control. Hamilton was fourth and Button fifth as their title challenges faded.

And then in Abu Dhabi, with Alonso leading the race for the title and Webber in a better position, Vettel stormed to pole ahead of Lewis Hamilton and led the 2008 world champion home as Webber and Alonso got their strategy all wrong, finishing back eighth and seventh respectively.

It was a brilliant way to end the season and the 2010 campaign will live long in the memory of F1 fans worldwide.