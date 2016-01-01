Hamilton looking to challenge next year

It’s less than a week since the end of the 2010 Formula One season and already the teams are focusing their attentions on challenging for honours next season. This week, as all the teams test the new Pirelli tyres that will be used in 2011, McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton has stated he is confident of success next year.The Briton, champion in 2008, has competed in three of his four seasons in the sport and is sure that this year’s experience and improvements to the car and his style will work wonders for the British-based team next season.Many fans forget that Hamilton is still a young man and that at 25-years-old he has plenty of years ahead of him in the sport. And with these valuable years now behind him, and the McLaren team’s excellent team structure, it is only a matter time before things start to click for them.And that could easily be next year. They have made improvements throughout this season and finished strongly suggesting that they could easily be the team to beat next season.Hamilton will need to improve his consistency and not make so many individual mistakes in the next campaign like he did this year at Monza and Singapore. If he can cut out these errors then he definitely has the skill and driving ability to be challenging once again.And with Jenson Button besides him once again, the McLaren boys will definitely be keeping the other teams guessing. Button, who endured an inconsistent first campaign at McLaren, will be looking to better himself next year and regain the world championship he has just lost.His skill and technique has never been in doubt, and last year he showed he has the mentality to hold it together. No he needs to rediscover his winning touch and take the fight to the rest of the field.One thing you can be sure of, the 2011 season will be just as exciting as the 2010 races that have just ended with Sebastian Vettel’s maiden F1 crown.