Is the season over for British pair?

Well what can I say other than sorry Lewis and Jenson but your season is over! A bold and brash statement, I am aware, but if you analyse the last few races, it’s safe to say the McLarens don’t have the pace of the Ferrari or the Red Bulls.

Both Hamilton and Button were some way short of their championship rivals and their continued fourth and fifth performances aren’t good enough if they wish to become the F1 World Champion again.

Suzuka highlighted the weaknesses of their car as Button was nearly 14 seconds down in fourth whilst Hamilton was nearly 40 back in fifth. There was just 2.7 seconds separating the top three.

It is these facts that say to me that their season is over. But I have admiration for both as they believe they can still win it.

In fact, Hamilton – world champion in 2008 – told his website: “I’ve learnt on more than one occasion that the world championship isn’t won until the very last gasp. It’s getting more difficult, I’m fully aware of this. But, in a situation like this, I always look back at the 2007 season and what happened in those final two or three races.”

He is of course referring to the season where he missed out by just one point to Kimi Raikkonen.

But, can he really believe that all three of his rivals are going to mess up and that he can bridge a 28-point gap to the top and take the title? Well he appears to but I don’t!

And his teammate, Button, is equally brimming with confidence, telling his website: “It’s all relative. At this time of the season, if you’re ahead on points then you can’t do anything risky, but if you’re behind, then you’ve got more confidence to be aggressive, because you’ve got less to lose. For me it’s a very different situation compared to where I was last year, and I’m actually looking forward to taking the fight to the leaders, because I’ve got nothing got lose by doing that. And luck has a habit of going in cycles, our team hasn’t had the greatest of fortunes recently, sow ho knows what’ll happen at the next race? It could all turn around.”

Some of what he says is true, but I don’t see how he can really believe it. I hope he is right as I want one of the McLarens to win the title, mainly because they are a British team with British drivers and I like to be patriotic.

However, my head is telling me that the title will end up with Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso. Roll on the Korean Grand Prix a week on Sunday.