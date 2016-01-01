McLaren's thinking has changed!

This week, McLaren have come out and suggested that Jenson Button will play a supporting role to Lewis Hamilton as the British team chase both the Formula One constructors’ and the drivers’ championships. And with Button seemingly out of contention to retain his title as he sits 42 points behind leaders Fernando Alonso, this is a sensible option for the McLaren team.

Hamilton sits 21 points off the Ferrari despite an extremely inconsistent season that has seen him struggle as the conclusion nears. And with the Brazlian GP this weekend, the situation between team members needs to be clear otherwise it could cause rifts.

The team had previously vowed to give both drivers their ‘full support’ as they chased the title but with Hamilton in the stronger position to challenge, it is understood that Button may be required to help out his mate.

Team boss Martin Whitmarsh told the BBC: “We’ll see what the situation is during the race. I think the right thing for a racing driver is to go there and win and I’d be disappointed if Jenson wasn’t going there trying to win. I think the championship for Jenson in particular is tough but if he was telling me that he had given up I would be deeply disappointed. So I think the right target is for him to get his car in front of all of our competitors.”

The main question, however, is, can Jenson get his car ahead of the others?

He has really struggled of late and neither his, or Hamilton’s form really deserves the world title but if they can take points off their rivals then the constructors championship could at least be theres.

The Brazilian Grand Prix promises to be a fantastic race and really is wide open. The Red Bulls have dominated qualifying this season and expect them to be in the mix on Saturday whilst Alonso has steadily improved all season and has the ability to win any race.

Sunday promises to be full of drama, great driving and mistakes so make sure you’re tuned in.