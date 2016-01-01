Petrov keeps F1 seat

As the Formula One teams prepare for the coming 2011 season, Renault have made sure that they breed consistency in their garage as they this week announced that Vitaly Petrov will continue to race alongside Robert Kubica.

Petrov endured a frustrating debut season in 2010 with several inconsistent performances but there were moments when you saw what he was capable of.For me, his performance in Hungary, where he finished fifth after a seventh place start, highlights that this 26-year-old has plenty of talent and simply needs time to develop his career.

Equally, as much as one swallow doesn’t make a summer, I don’t believe this was a false dawn in his career and I believe the Renault team will be better equipped to challenge further up the grid next season meaning we will get to see more of what this Russian star is about.

Obviously, he will continue to play second fiddle to the talented Kubica, a driver I’m sure many of the top teams would love to get their hands on.But Petrov won’t mind learning from Kubica and the team are hopeful that the Russian can get closer the the high standards set by the number one driver in 2011.

The first Russian to ever race in F1, Petrov will be hoping that 2010 was about learning and 2011 will be about performing. I believe we will see some cracking results from the young man next year, and although he may be behind Kubica most of the time, I think we will get to see more glimpses of why Renault rate him so highly and why they have tied him to a two year contract.

Also, if he does manage to keep his seat in motorsport’s premier competition, he will be on course to drive in the first ever Russian Grand Prix in 2014 – what better incentive for any young driver?