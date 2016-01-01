Prost praise for Vettel

Formula One legend Alain Prost has this week said that he feels 2010 World Champion Sebastian Vettel will get better next season and be the man to beat once again.

The Red Bull driver won his first title at the final race of 2010 in Abu Dhabi and it is this success that has prompted four-time champion Prost to predict that the 23-year-old will flourish in his title defence.

But is the Frenchman, who is at the Race of Champions event in Dusseldorf, right?

Vettel earned 10 pole positions this season and won five Grand Prix on his way to becoming the youngest ever world champion in the history of the sport.However, he made several mistakes along the way, including crashing into teammate Mark Webber in Turkey, and he had the backing of the Red Bull team over his teammate so it was inevitable that the German would outperform his Australian counterpart.

Vettel will obviously continue to be the team’s number one driver next year after this year’s glory so he is in a great position to be successful again next term.And the Red Bull team, who were one step ahead of their competitors in terms of car development this season will be one of the top teams in 2011 and this again is great grounding for further success for Vettel.

All this points to another successful campaign for the German and his undoubted ability will mean he is there to be shot at.One thing you can be sure of next season is that the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso won’t hand the title to him on a plate and that he will have to earn it like he has this season.

And all this encourages me to think that the 2011 Formula One season will be just as entertaining and exciting as it was this year.