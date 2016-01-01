Red Bulls looking good for constructors' title

If the practice session of the Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix is anything to go by, this could be the weekend the Red Bulls confirm the constructors’ championship and get one hand on the drivers’ title too.

Both Mark Webber and Sebastian Vettel have dominated the first practice session whilst McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton is also showing a strong pedigree around this famous track. Current championship leader, Fernando Alonso, has struggled so far and is only the 12th quickest but this practice session will in no way reflect the qualifying and the race itself.

It’s good to see both Hamilton and Jenson Button performing well in practice and hopefully this will be the case come qualifying tomorrow.

Hamilton, if he is to regain the world title he won in 2008, needs to win this race and only a win will do. He could also do with teammate Button putting in a strong performance to take points away from the main rivals and although five people can mathematically win the title, it is realistically down to three.

Expect Alonso, Webber and Hamilton to go all out to take the points on Sunday whilst Vettel will feel, at only 25 points back, he still has a major part to play in the destination of the drivers championship.

The race at Interlagos is always one of excitement and don’t expect any less than drama, overtaking and great strategy

One story, concerning the Red Bull team, that may dampen their preparations – or ultimately could spur them on – is that Mark Webber has reopened the favouritism row, saying that Red Bull favour teammate and title rival Vettel.

Some of the things that have happened this season would suggest he is right, and for the future it is a sensible decision to back the younger Vettel, but surely with Webber better placed to win the title it would make sense to back him? Only time will tell but expect there to be fireworks all weekend in Brazil.