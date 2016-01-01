Title looks destined for Ferrari

Before the Korean Grand Prix, five drivers were in the hunt for the world championship, and by the end of the washout in Asia, there are now three drivers with a realistic chance of winning the title.

And I’d say that it’s pretty much sewn up for Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso after his win in Korea. He now leads Red Bull’s Mark Webber by 11 points with two races remaining – Brazil next weekend and then Abu Dhabi on November 14th.

It pains me to say this, but Alonso deserves to be leading the standings. He has been the most consistent driver in the second half of the season and I can’t see him dropping enough points for the others to capitalise on.

It will take him to crash out for the likes Webber and Lewis Hamilton in the McLaren, 21 points behind, to be able to take the title. And I just can’t see that happening. The Ferrari is in great form at the minute and the car is working flawlessly so there’s no suggestions that a mechanical problem will affect Alonso. And the way he’s been driving, no there’s no suggestion he’s likely to make a catastrophic mistake as he looks for his third title.

So unless the McLarens and the Red Bulls can all out perform the Ferrari in both races, there is no way the Spaniard is going to lose his grasp on the crown.

Stranger things have happened I know, but it’s like asking Michael Schumacher to move out of the way and let someone past…these things are rare!

I can see Webber or Vettel taking pole again and I can see one of them winning next weekend but I also believe Alonso will be second at worst.

On Webber, it will be sad if he doesn’t win the title this year. He has driven superbly throughout the year and has had to play second fiddle to Vettel for large parts despite out scoring his teammate all year. I’d love to see the Aussie win it but I have a feeling it’s now in the hands of Alonso and that’s where it’s going to stay.