Title race will be down to just three by Sunday night

It all comes down to Sunday’s race for the British hopefuls in this season’s Formula One drivers’ championship. If both Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button from the McLaren team want to have a chance of winning the World Championship again then they need a positive result in Korea and they need to better the performances of the Red Bulls and Ferraris.

Easier said than done maybe, but both these drivers have history of being in battles like this and it is that past that can help them and give them a fighting chance of success.

Button, the reigning champion, is currently 31 points of championship leader Mark Webber while 2008 champions, Hamilton, is 28 points back.

With three races left, mathematically Hamilton, Button, Webber, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel are all in with a chance of winning the crown. But in my opinion, despite the history of the McLaren drivers, it will be down to three after this weekend.

The inaugural GP in Korea could benefit the McLaren car but Red Bull have been so far ahead of the competition this season it is difficult to see past them or the ever-improving Ferrari of Alonso.

I think that both British drivers will be out of the title race after this weekend, and I tend to agree with Renault’s Robert Kubica who this week said he believes the drivers’ championship will either go to Webber or Alonso.

A lot depends on the qualifying session on Saturday and whoever gets the upper hand here will be the one to beat and, as has been the case with the majority of Grand Prix this season, expect to see one of the Red Bulls, if not both, at the front of the pack.

It will be a travesty if either Webber or Vettel doesn’t win the title such has been their dominance this season. But team orders, despite what Red Bull say, could prove to be the decisive factor and it will be interesting to see who the team favours this weekend.

I’m tipping and Red Bull one-two with Webber taking the win and effectively sealing the World Championship.