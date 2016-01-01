Ask anyone with an interest in the sport and they will give you a different answer but these are for me the three greatest F1 drivers of all time. They are on this list for different reasons but they’ve all earned their spot on our podium.

3. Jackie Stewart

Key Facts:

Era – 1965-1973

Races - 99

Wins - 27

Podiums - 43

Jackie Stewart, was the ultimate gentleman of F1. He is the legend that many think of if you asked them who the greatest racing driver of all time was. His technical ability as well as his cool as a cucumber driving style meant that he never really looked that fast unless you were actually timing him!

He was a highly intelligent driver and pioneered the concept of outsmarting the competition rather than simply out-driving them.His win at Monza in 1969 is the race that sticks out as being the one to remember where his decision to run a long fourth gear on the final straight meant he won the race.

Not just an incredible driver, Stewart is also famed for his campaign to improve safety standards in the sport as well as being the real first ‘superstar’ of the sport giving speeches and staring in TV advertisements.

2. Michael Schumacher

Key facts:

Era – 1991-present

Races - 269

Wins – 91

Podiums – 154

Statistically speaking, Schumacher is by far the most successful driver in F1 history. He has been F1 royalty since he started racing back in 1991 and truly dominated the sport for much of the ‘90s. If you had to label Schumacher, you would describe him as the complete package because he as an incredible ability to ‘pull it out of the bag’ even when the chips seem to be down. He has become renowned for chalking up blisteringly fast times at crucial moments in races.

You have to commend Schumacher for his ability to fuse the team around him together but he is also well known for his unrelenting desire to win and his incredible speed. Schumacher’s greatest achievement is undoubtedly his five consecutive driver titles from 2000-2004.

There is no denying that Michael Schumacher has a very impressive racing record but he didn’t quite make our number one spot as there is one driver that just surpasses Schumacher in terms of thrills per second whilst watching him drive.

1. Ayrton Senna

Key facts:

Era – 1984-1994

Races - 161

Wins - 41

Podiums - 80

Senna won 41 Grand Prix races proving he was faster, better and braver than any other drivers of his era. Senna was renowned for his fearless driving style displaying great bravery and technical prowess even when the track was wet. The F1 world hadn’t seen ruthlessness like that before Senna and to date we’ve seen nothing that surpasses Senna’s driving style.

Senna was ruthless but that’s what success in F1 demands. He had so much confidence in his own ability that in his mind, losing a race simply wasn’t an option. Sadly, many will remember Senna for his collision with arch-rival Alain Prost. Senna passed away in 1994 and was uncle to the current F1 driver Bruno Senna (one of the three drivers in the running to stand in for Robert Kubica this season at Renault).

Bruno has not really lived up to the family’s racing heritage; failing to win a single race or even a spot on the podium in 18 races. Still, Ayrton was always going to be a tough act to follow. For me, Senna is the undisputed greatest racing driver, to date, in the history of the sport.