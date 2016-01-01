There is plenty of gossip and hearsay floating around the world of Formula One as the season reaches its climax. With three races to go, we take a look at what is being said in F1 circles at the moment.

Here is a round-up from several sources in the know…

According the autosport.com, the F1 teams discussed ways to make race weekends more attractive to fans at the Japan GP at the weekend. They came up with an idea to reduce race weekends to two days but this received little support. Teams were keen to get more value out of Friday when practice sessions normally take place.

Also on this website, it is reported that Renault boss Eric Boullier is already focusing on his first winter in charge and is demanding a massive step forward in development that will hopefully help the team achieve more podiums and victories in 2011.

Autosport also reports that seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, whose performances have come under scrutiny since he returned to the sport this season, believes he is finally getting to grip with his Mercedes car.

On bloomberg.com it is said that a Russian Grand Prix is nearer to being added to the F1 calendar with reports that head honcho Bernie Eccelstone is set to sign an agreement for the Black Sea resort of Sochi to host a race for six years from 2014.

On rally-erc.com, it is stated that Renault driver Robert Kubica has entered this weekend’s Rally Antibes Cote d’Azur in a bid to keep his driving skills honed ahead of the South Korean GP next weekend.

On espnF1, they have it down that Williams chief executive Adam Parr has admitted the team’s driver line-up for next season is still undecided. GP2 champion Pastor Maldonado has been linked with Nico Hulkenberg’s seat for next year.

On the subject on next season, Lotus, according to Finnish newspaper, the Turun Sanomat, are to announce their completed 2011 driver line-up before the forthcoming Korean GP with Jarno Trulli and Heikki Kovalainen to continue in the hotseats.