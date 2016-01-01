Gossip is flying around the pit lane as to what is going on in the world of F1, with stories on supremo Bernie Ecclestone who is celebrating his 80th birthday, Sebastian Vettel on his title chances, news of the next Grand Prix in Sao Paulo next weekend and much, much more.

Here is a round-up of the Formula 1 gossip from several sources in the know…

Firstly, and it seems appropriate to start here, Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo has wished F1 boss Ecclestone a happy 80th birthday telling website Ferrari.com: “I have known Bernie since the start of the 70s and we enjoyed some good sporting battles.”

Elsewhere on Bernie, it is said in the Times that he is now ready to tell the story of his career in F1 and a biography is due to come out next March entitled No Angel – the Secret Life of Bernie Ecclestone.

To the drivers’ championship, and Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel has told Autosport magazine that he won’t be changing his approach at the Brazilian Grand Prix as he attempts to stay in the Championship battle. Now 25 points of leader Fernando Alonso, Vettel said: “The chance is a little bit better than just mathematical.”

Vettel’s teammate, Mark Webber, is slightly less concerned about the title presently, taking it all in his stride and tweeting on his twitter page: “Pretty slow day today, thinking quick haircut after five weeks on the road.”

On the subject of the title, Ferrari’s Felipe Massa, on his blog, thinks his team’s chances of wrapping up both the drivers’ and the constructors’ championships look ‘much better after his third place finish in Korea.

And finally, Globo Esporte (in Portuguese) says organisers of next week’s Brazilian GP have improved the standards of safety at the Interlagos circuit as a protective ‘softwall’ have been introduced at the ‘Subida dos Boxes’ section before the pit straight to help cushion any impact.